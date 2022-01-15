Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

IYF opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.27. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

