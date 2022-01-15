Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,898,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 208,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $276.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.16 and a 12 month high of $365.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.
In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.