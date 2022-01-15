Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,898,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 208,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $276.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.16 and a 12 month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

