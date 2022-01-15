Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,896 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 669.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

SPHD opened at $46.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85.

