Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

