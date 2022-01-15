Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

VGM opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

