Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $119,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 654,140 shares valued at $120,058,152. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.92, a P/E/G ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

