Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $65,125,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $1,093,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock opened at $325.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.91.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

