Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Up 633.3% in December

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVIFY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 1,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

