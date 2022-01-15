ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Up 354.0% in December

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 354.0% from the December 15th total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 108,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.