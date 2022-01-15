Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGRO. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $882.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 192.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

