Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Down 0.5%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 13,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 27,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

