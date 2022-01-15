Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,123. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

