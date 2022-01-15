Adam Elsesser Sells 14,500 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00.

NYSE:PEN opened at $237.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.12 and its 200-day moving average is $266.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

