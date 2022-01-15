Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.39. 13,494,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,877,305. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

