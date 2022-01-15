Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

