Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
