Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $10.81 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.