Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 5,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 81,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.57.

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.