Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,958 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,232,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.