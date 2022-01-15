Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

FCO stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.48% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

