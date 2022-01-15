8X8 PROTOCOL Achieves Market Cap of $738,749.75 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $738,749.75 and $140,611.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000833 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005201 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

