8,028 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

