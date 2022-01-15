800,000 Shares in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORIA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

