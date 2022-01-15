6,970 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $40.41 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

