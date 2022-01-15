$60.33 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce sales of $60.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $244.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%. The company had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million.

A number of analysts have commented on ATER shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the third quarter worth $77,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.71.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

