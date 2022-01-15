5,605 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

