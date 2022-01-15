4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 69.5% in December

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FFNTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 60,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,224. 4Front Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

