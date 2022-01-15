4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 69.5% in December

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FFNTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 60,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,224. 4Front Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.
About 4Front Ventures
