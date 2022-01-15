450,000 Shares in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.06% of Abri SPAC I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,914,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abri SPAC I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Abri SPAC I Inc has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.33.

Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Abri SPAC I Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Abri SPAC I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abri SPAC I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.