$386.71 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post sales of $386.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.00 million and the lowest is $382.00 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $465.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPIC. Guggenheim began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 690,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,827. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 121,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

