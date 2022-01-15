$306.90 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report $306.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $310.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $358.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 60,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,708. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

