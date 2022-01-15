25,872 Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 721.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 57,309.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

