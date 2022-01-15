25,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 236,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

