23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) vs. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Critical Comparison

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and 23andMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -12,211.21% -50.72% -42.10% 23andMe N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and 23andMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 3 8 0 2.73 23andMe 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus price target of $182.71, suggesting a potential upside of 48.60%. 23andMe has a consensus price target of 11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.01%. Given 23andMe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 23andMe is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and 23andMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $7.94 million 880.82 -$478.57 million ($9.30) -13.22 23andMe N/A N/A -$48.60 million N/A N/A

23andMe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Volatility & Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 23andMe has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

23andMe beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.

