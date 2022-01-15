$23.48 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce sales of $23.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $29.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $17.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $70.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 1,914,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,418. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.