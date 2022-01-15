$19.96 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post $19.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.52 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $14.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $75.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.08 billion to $76.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $76.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.22. 3,602,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

