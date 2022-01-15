18,000 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $192.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $190.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $168.77 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

