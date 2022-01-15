1,498 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

