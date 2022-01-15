$146.13 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce sales of $146.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.71 million to $147.70 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $141.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $588.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.06 million to $590.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $612.21 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $621.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXGN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 281,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

