$14.18 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.47 million and the highest is $15.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 116,410 shares of company stock valued at $737,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 697,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $474.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

