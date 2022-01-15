$14.18 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.47 million and the highest is $15.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 116,410 shares of company stock valued at $737,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 697,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $474.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.73.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.