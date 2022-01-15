$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $52.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ LMST remained flat at $$19.62 during trading hours on Friday. 56 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

