$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report sales of $10.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

