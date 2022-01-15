$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 282.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion.

BAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Braskem stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 189,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,306. Braskem has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.