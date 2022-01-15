$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. ASGN reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist lifted their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

In related news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $183,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ASGN by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASGN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.03. ASGN has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $131.89.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

