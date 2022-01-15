$1.16 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.20. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 354,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 198,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

