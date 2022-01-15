$1.16 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.20. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 354,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 198,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.