$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $138.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.