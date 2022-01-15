$0.92 EPS Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Timken reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $73.89 on Monday. Timken has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

