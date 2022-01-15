$0.92 EPS Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

OMER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of OMER stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.77. 639,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omeros by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Omeros by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

