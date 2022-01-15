$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Navient reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

