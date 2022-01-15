$0.78 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 133,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after acquiring an additional 116,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

