$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

NYSE:GIL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. 740,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,658. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $26,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

