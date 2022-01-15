$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.47. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $247,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFST traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.